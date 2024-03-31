Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Short Interest Up 56.8% in March

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,010,000 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the February 29th total of 7,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $26.66 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.03.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 91.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Essential Properties Realty Trust

Insider Transactions at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $143,118.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,506 shares in the company, valued at $10,797,881.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $438,688.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,797,244.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $143,118.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,506 shares in the company, valued at $10,797,881.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,636 shares of company stock worth $1,705,815 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,583,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,578 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,730,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,921,000 after buying an additional 134,840 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,118,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,288,000 after buying an additional 92,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,514,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,581,000 after acquiring an additional 347,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,015,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.