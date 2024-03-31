Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $449,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,710,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $143,118.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,797,881.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $449,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,710,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,636 shares of company stock worth $1,705,815 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 372.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,254,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,556 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,275,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,707,000 after buying an additional 1,845,507 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,015,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,110,000 after buying an additional 1,611,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,931,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,841,000 after buying an additional 1,543,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.03.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.94%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading

