ERC20 Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $25,915.43 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One ERC20 token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ERC20 has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $183.41 million and $25,915.43 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00007368 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00015424 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00022930 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001809 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00015125 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,544.44 or 1.00017958 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.34 or 0.00140837 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.16772687 USD and is up 52.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $52,767.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

