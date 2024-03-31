EOS (EOS) Price Reaches $1.10 on Top Exchanges

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last week, EOS has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $1.23 billion and $88.68 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00001545 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001601 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001602 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001253 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,121,652,467 coins and its circulating supply is 1,121,646,184 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

