EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Tevis Investment Management

Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,320 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises approximately 1.3% of Tevis Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,161,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,328 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,937,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,639,903,000 after acquiring an additional 145,691 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,814,421 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,352,283,000 after buying an additional 262,445 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,462,966,000 after buying an additional 892,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,475,545 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,198,821,000 after buying an additional 197,796 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

EOG stock opened at $127.84 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.32 and a 52 week high of $136.79. The company has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.98%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

