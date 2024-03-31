Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Envestnet from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Envestnet from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Envestnet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.83.

ENV opened at $57.91 on Wednesday. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.70.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 19.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $317.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.24 million. Research analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $88,493.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,188,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,968,274.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $39,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,867.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $88,493.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,188,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,968,274.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Envestnet by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,542,000 after buying an additional 29,042 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,762,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,603,000 after acquiring an additional 438,994 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 3rd quarter worth $5,604,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Envestnet by 206.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,959,000 after purchasing an additional 498,671 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet during the third quarter valued at $1,206,000.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

