Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:ENMPF) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, April 8th

Shares of Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:ENMPF – Free Report) are going to reverse split on Monday, April 8th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 8th.
Ensurge Micropower ASA Stock Performance
Shares of ENMPF opened at $0.04 on Friday. Ensurge Micropower ASA has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.
Ensurge Micropower ASA Company Profile
