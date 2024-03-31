ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the February 29th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ENN Energy Stock Up 4.1 %

ENN Energy stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.13. ENN Energy has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

