ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the February 29th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ENN Energy Stock Up 4.1 %
ENN Energy stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.13. ENN Energy has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
About ENN Energy
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ENN Energy
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.