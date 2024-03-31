Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.08.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Enhabit from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Enhabit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHAB. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Enhabit by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enhabit by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 58,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enhabit by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Enhabit by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 71,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Enhabit by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 20,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter.

EHAB stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $584.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.86. Enhabit has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $14.59.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enhabit will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

