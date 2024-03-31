enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

ENGN has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of enGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of enGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of enGene in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:ENGN opened at $16.95 on Thursday. enGene has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. bought a new position in enGene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,097,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in enGene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,777,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new position in enGene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,397,000. Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new position in enGene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,441,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in enGene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

