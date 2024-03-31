Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ERF. CIBC decreased their price target on Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “tender” rating and set a $18.85 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.69.

Enerplus Stock Performance

NYSE ERF opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.36. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.98.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 40.36% and a net margin of 27.67%. Research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,670 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 30,835 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

