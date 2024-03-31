Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Short Interest Update

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the February 29th total of 4,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

Shares of EFC stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,105,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,406. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.42. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $14.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30, a quick ratio of 46.75 and a current ratio of 46.75.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.77 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 78.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Financial Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 173.34%.

EFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $13.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EFC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ellington Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 65.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ellington Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Ellington Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.