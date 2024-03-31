Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 165 ($2.09) target price on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.90) target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Wednesday.
Ecora Resources Trading Up 0.5 %
Ecora Resources Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Ecora Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -14,000.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche bought 65,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £50,053.85 ($63,255.21). Company insiders own 18.74% of the company’s stock.
Ecora Resources Company Profile
Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver primarily in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally.
