Echelon Wealth Partners Reiterates C$1.60 Price Target for Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG)

Echelon Wealth Partners set a C$1.60 price target on Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark raised their target price on Kraken Robotics from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of CVE PNG opened at C$1.10 on Thursday. Kraken Robotics has a 12-month low of C$0.35 and a 12-month high of C$1.11. The company has a market cap of C$226.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.69.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

