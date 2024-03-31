eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EBAY. UBS Group increased their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.84.

eBay Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. eBay has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $52.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.46. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

See Also

