eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,971 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in eBay by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 29,503 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,369 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,808 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $52.78 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $52.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.46.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.84.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

