Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives $232.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $232.50.

EXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:EXP opened at $271.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.61. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $135.17 and a 52 week high of $272.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 40.05%. The company had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $505,992.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,320.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $505,992.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,320.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Cribbs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.66, for a total transaction of $429,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,287.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,444 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,889 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Eagle Materials by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.