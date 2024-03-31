Duos Technologies Group (DUOT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 1st. Analysts expect Duos Technologies Group to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Duos Technologies Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Duos Technologies Group stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80. Duos Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $7.20.

Get Duos Technologies Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duos Technologies Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Duos Technologies Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Free Report) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,543 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.85% of Duos Technologies Group worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duos Technologies Group Company Profile

Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. Its solutions include Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications; and Praesidium, a middleware platform solution to manage various image capture devices and some sensors for input into the Centraco software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duos Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duos Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.