Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Duke Energy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 155,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.71. 2,637,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,079,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $100.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.49%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

