Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Ducommun from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Ducommun by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,420,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,793,000 after purchasing an additional 352,185 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ducommun by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,245,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,280,000 after purchasing an additional 324,788 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ducommun by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,916,000 after purchasing an additional 17,897 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ducommun by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,525,000 after purchasing an additional 16,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ducommun by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,072,000 after purchasing an additional 190,608 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $40.24 and a 12-month high of $55.05. The firm has a market cap of $751.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Ducommun had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $192.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.24 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

