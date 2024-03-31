DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS) Announces Dividend of $0.19

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1872 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from DoubleLine Mortgage ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DMBS traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $48.69. 11,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,887. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a 1-year low of $45.27 and a 1-year high of $50.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.58 and its 200-day moving average is $47.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Mortgage ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Company Profile

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

