DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF Plans Dividend of $0.23 (NYSEARCA:DCRE)

DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCRE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2319 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF Price Performance

DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.25. 6,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,757. DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $49.97 and a 1-year high of $51.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.09.

