Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLTR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $157.00 to $144.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $133.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 36.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 21.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

