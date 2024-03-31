Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) is Great Waters Wealth Management’s Largest Position

Great Waters Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,680,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212,336 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 15.2% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Great Waters Wealth Management owned about 1.20% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $85,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of DFUS opened at $56.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $57.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.89 and its 200-day moving average is $50.94.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

