Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Great Waters Wealth Management

Great Waters Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,664 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 2.0% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $11,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC opened at $31.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.46. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $32.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

