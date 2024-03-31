dForce USD Price Reaches $0.97 on Major Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $30.29 million and approximately $16,636.44 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00001372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00018398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.61 or 0.00146737 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008432 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000134 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,273,927 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.9683939 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $91,928.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

