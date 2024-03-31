DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF) Short Interest Up 21.2% in March

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the February 29th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 475.0 days.

DFI Retail Group Price Performance

DFILF remained flat at $2.04 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 100,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.42. DFI Retail Group has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $2.10.

Get DFI Retail Group alerts:

DFI Retail Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from DFI Retail Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. DFI Retail Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.16%.

About DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DFI Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFI Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.