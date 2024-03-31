Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Raised to $49.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.19.

NYSE:DVN opened at $50.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.42. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 9.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

