Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $726.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $629.00 to $726.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $649.60.

Cintas Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $687.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $624.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $569.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cintas has a 12-month low of $438.59 and a 12-month high of $704.84. The firm has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,509,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile



Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.



