Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 110 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:MTUM opened at $187.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.95.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

