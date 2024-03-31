Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.65% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDRV. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 37.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 200,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 54,648 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,959 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 105,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 54,322 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 99,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 60,135 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF stock opened at $31.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.22. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.36.

About iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.