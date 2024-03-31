Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 31,825 Shares of iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,825 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iCoreConnect were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iCoreConnect in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

iCoreConnect Price Performance

Shares of ICCT opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83. iCoreConnect Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70.

iCoreConnect Profile

iCoreConnect Inc, a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company's products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution.

