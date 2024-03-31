Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Buys 411 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 16.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,982,000 after purchasing an additional 74,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Marriott International by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,734,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,529,000 after buying an additional 48,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,461,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,862,000 after buying an additional 12,901 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International stock opened at $252.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.57 and its 200 day moving average is $220.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $160.15 and a one year high of $256.53.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total value of $617,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,472 shares in the company, valued at $349,452.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total value of $617,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,472 shares in the company, valued at $349,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,742.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.81.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

