Denali Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,151,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the second quarter worth $72,076,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vital Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,542,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on VTLE. Raymond James boosted their target price on Vital Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Vital Energy from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Vital Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.22.

Vital Energy Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Vital Energy stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,641,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,450. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 3.24.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.11. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 44.91%. The firm had revenue of $444.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

