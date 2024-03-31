Denali Advisors LLC Sells 7,400 Shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in DLH were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DLH by 16.7% in the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 505,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after buying an additional 72,173 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DLH by 14.6% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 803,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after buying an additional 102,275 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in DLH in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DLH by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DLH by 6.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DLH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

In related news, insider Jeanine M. Christian sold 3,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $65,003.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,913.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLHC traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.27. The stock had a trading volume of 26,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,302. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.47 and a beta of 1.22. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $17.58.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $97.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million. DLH had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 6.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

