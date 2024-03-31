Denali Advisors LLC Sells 6,400 Shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in SilverBow Resources were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in SilverBow Resources by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 152,987 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 18.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 909,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,540,000 after purchasing an additional 143,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 150.7% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 27,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 16,790 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut shares of SilverBow Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SilverBow Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of NYSE SBOW traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.14. The company had a trading volume of 385,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,193. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $868.18 million, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.45. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $43.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.89). SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 45.64%. The business had revenue of $212.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

