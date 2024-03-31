Denali Advisors LLC Sells 2,600 Shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS Bancorp were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSBW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 170.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 254,606 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 137.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 59,615 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 54,343 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 51,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Stock Up 2.9 %

FSBW stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $34.71. 25,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,880. The stock has a market cap of $271.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.92. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.70.

FS Bancorp Increases Dividend

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.21. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

