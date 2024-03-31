Denali Advisors LLC Sells 19,600 Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Hudson Technologies worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HDSN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Hudson Technologies by 230.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Hudson Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:HDSN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 941,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,060. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $501.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $44.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.72 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hudson Technologies

About Hudson Technologies

(Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.