Denali Advisors LLC Sells 12,800 Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,707,000 after acquiring an additional 20,532 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 50.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 95,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 188,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, VP Greg Tourangeau sold 4,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $57,240.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,378.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.44. The company had a trading volume of 554,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,001. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.65% and a negative net margin of 3,470.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on FULC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

See Also

