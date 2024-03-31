Denali Advisors LLC Sells 12,100 Shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Daseke worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DSKE. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Daseke by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke in the first quarter worth about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Daseke by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Daseke by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Daseke by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DSKE. TheStreet upgraded Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.30 price objective on shares of Daseke in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 348,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,066. The stock has a market cap of $391.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41. Daseke, Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $8.34.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, industrial and hazardous waste, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

