Denali Advisors LLC Sells 10,600 Shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Landsea Homes worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Landsea Homes by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 39,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,114 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 16.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 731,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 104,553 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the third quarter worth $668,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Landsea Homes Stock Performance

Landsea Homes stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.53. 391,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Landsea Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $14.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average is $11.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.37 million, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Landsea Homes ( NASDAQ:LSEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $397.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Landsea Homes in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Landsea Homes

Insider Buying and Selling at Landsea Homes

In other Landsea Homes news, major shareholder Holdings Corp Landsea sold 2,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $32,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,940,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,512,456.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings Corp Landsea sold 2,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $32,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,940,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,512,456.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Forsum acquired 17,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,995.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 446,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,181,511.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 20,430 shares of company stock valued at $236,988 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.