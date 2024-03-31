Denali Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,797,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,595,000 after purchasing an additional 756,555 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 200.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,376 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,660,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,832,000 after purchasing an additional 20,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,848,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,156,000 after purchasing an additional 43,547 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.52. 1,130,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.27. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $107.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.48 and its 200-day moving average is $80.43.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 30.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 101.91%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

