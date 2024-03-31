Denali Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report) by 167.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Karat Packaging worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Karat Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Karat Packaging by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 17,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Karat Packaging by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 25.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karat Packaging Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRT traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.61. 45,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $571.34 million, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.02. Karat Packaging Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $30.94.

Karat Packaging Increases Dividend

Karat Packaging ( NASDAQ:KRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $95.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.51 million. Karat Packaging had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 22.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Karat Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Karat Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Karat Packaging from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Karat Packaging in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

