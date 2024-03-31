Denali Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.69.
Valero Energy Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.69. 3,325,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,627,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $172.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.18. The company has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53.
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.45 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.2 EPS for the current year.
Valero Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.31%.
Valero Energy Company Profile
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Valero Energy
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.