Denali Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.69.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.69. 3,325,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,627,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $172.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.18. The company has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.45 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.2 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.31%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

