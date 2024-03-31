Denali Advisors LLC Has $588,000 Holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INBK. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $4,203,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $879,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 41.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 168,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 49,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 41.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 152,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 44,895 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Internet Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of INBK traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.74. 179,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,054. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.85 million, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.11.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.24. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $27.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. On average, analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on INBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

First Internet Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

