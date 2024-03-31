Denali Advisors LLC Has $361,000 Holdings in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) by 69.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Core Molding Technologies worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Core Molding Technologies stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.93. 40,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,895. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The company has a market capitalization of $173.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.67.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $73.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.60 million. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 15.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Molding Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.