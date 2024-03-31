Denali Advisors LLC Has $343,000 Stake in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPSS. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 138,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSS traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.56. The company had a trading volume of 33,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,037. The company has a current ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 9.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The firm has a market cap of $159.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.96. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $13.74.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.