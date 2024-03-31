Denali Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of FNF traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,054,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,929. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $32.02 and a one year high of $53.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,601.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,033 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

