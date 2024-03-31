Denali Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of IDT worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in IDT in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in IDT by 81.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in IDT by 58.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in IDT in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in IDT in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at IDT

In other IDT news, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $80,391.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Bill Pereira sold 15,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $593,803.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,462.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $80,391.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

IDT Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IDT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.81. 64,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,933. IDT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.00 million, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.70.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $296.10 million during the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 20.18%.

IDT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. IDT’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

