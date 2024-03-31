Denali Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,200 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,200 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $391,652,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $261,515,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after acquiring an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 73.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,496,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,293,000 after acquiring an additional 631,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $531,297,000 after buying an additional 576,067 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.10.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.28. 1,902,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,979. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.30 and a 12-month high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.20.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.